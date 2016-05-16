ABP News-Nielsen exit polls: Mamata Banerjee to form government in West Bengal

ABP News-Nielsen survey has predicted that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will form a government again. This is the second such survey that tells Mamata Banerjee will again be West Bengal Chief Minister.According to the poll, TMC will get 163 seats. Congress and Left would get 126 seats. BJP will get only 1 seat in West Bengal. Others will get 4 seats.Before the elections, ABP News – Nielsen Opinion Poll had projected that Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will retain power in the state with a simple majority.The opinion poll had projected that Mamata’s TMC would get 178 seats, way above the half-way mark of the 294-strong assembly. The Left-Congress alliance will get a combined 110 seats. BJP would remain a marginal player with only 1 seat in the kitty.In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a majority government, ABP News-Nielsen exit poll has predicted.The result of the assembly election would be out on May 19. As per ABP-Nielsen poll, BJP-AGP-BPF would get 81 seats. Congress would be reduced to 33 seats. AIUDF to get 10 seats, whereas others will get 2 seats only.BJP will get 48 per cent votes, Congress 31 per cent, AIUDF 11 per cent and others will get 10 per cent seats.Why is it important to BJP?This would be the first time; BJP will form a government in Assam. If Assam wins, BJP will have state governments in 9 states. Around 33 per cent people of the country reside in these states.