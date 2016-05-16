ABP News-Nielsen exit poll: BJP to form government in Assam with full majority

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a majority government, ABP News-Nielsen exit poll has predicted.The result of the assembly election would be out on May 19. As per ABP-Nielsen poll, BJP-AGP-BPF would get 81 seats. Congress would be reduced to 33 seats. AIUDF to get 10 seats, whereas others will get 2 seats only.BJP will get 48 per cent votes, Congress 31 per cent, AIUDF 11 per cent and others will get 10 per cent seats.Why is it important to BJP?This would be the first time; BJP will form a government in Assam. If Assam wins, BJP will have state governments in 9 states. Around 33 per cent people of the country reside in these states.