ABP News Investigates: Can your fingerprints be forged and misused with just two items?

With technology updating every now and then, thumbprint scanning has become an important part of smartphones. Fingerprint sensors have turned modern smartphones into a miracle.Now that UIDAI’s AADHAAR made it an integral part of the system, it has become an extremely valuable tool for law enforcement too. Prime Minister Modi had said in many rallies that your thumbprint is enough for the digital revolution.IMAGE: ABP NEWSBut what if it is not as full proof as it is thought to be? It is claimed that one can fake fingerprints with just basic tools. This claim is very concerning because it can result into people hacking into your bank accounts and stealing important information from your system.During our investigation, a team of ABP News met with a man who claims that hacking a person’s thumbprint is possible. He claimed that all you need is hot silicon glue and gelatin and in four hours, you can hack into someone’s account through their fake fingerprint.ALSO READ -Silicon which is as tough as Diamond is heated and carefully poured on a paper. After a bit, you just need to press your thumb over the liquid silicon. Separately, gelatin is mixed with water to make glue-like consistency. It is then poured over the silicon liquid print. This is then kept in the deep freezer. Four hours later the substance, liquid silicon base and gelatin, are separated.We then put this thin film on a test by placing it over the fingerprint sensor. The team was shocked to see that the phone unlocked.It is to be noted that ABP News does not verify this claim.Now the important question is can computers distinguish between a fake and a real fingerprint. To know what SK Shukla, former director of Central Forensic Science Laboratory said watch ABP NEWS -