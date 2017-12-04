ABP News Interview: Aiyar compares Congress to Mughal era to support Rahul, gets targetted by Modi



New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi indirectly referred to an interview of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar conducted by ABP News in which the latter compared the Congress to Mughal era to support Rahul Gandhi.Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Dharampur, Modi termed the elevation as “Aurangzeb raj” and quoted couple of lines of Aiyar.“Mani Shankar Aiyar said that 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts it’s a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule,” Modi said.Aiyar in an interview this morning said that in democracy elections take place and the Congress party is inviting candidates to contest against Rahul Gandhi unlike in the Mughal era where successors were automatically decided.Modi’s ‘Auragzeb raj’ comments drew was retorted by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala calling PM Narendra Modi’s nervousness in losing Gujarat elections.