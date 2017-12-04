 ABP News Interview: Aiyar compares Congress to Mughal era to support Rahul, gets targetted by Modi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • ABP News Interview: Aiyar compares Congress to Mughal era to support Rahul, gets targetted by Modi

ABP News Interview: Aiyar compares Congress to Mughal era to support Rahul, gets targetted by Modi

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared ABP News' video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar where the senior party leader compared the Congress to Mughal era. "Was there an election process to chose Shah Jahan after Jehangir? Or was their a poll to elect Aurangzeb after Shah Jahan?"

By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 01:32 PM
ABP News Interview: Aiyar compares Congress to Mughal era to support Rahul, gets targetted by Modi
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi indirectly referred to an interview of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar conducted by ABP News in which the latter compared the Congress to Mughal era to support Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Dharampur, Modi termed the elevation as “Aurangzeb raj” and quoted couple of lines of Aiyar.



“Mani Shankar Aiyar said that 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts it’s a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule,” Modi said.



Aiyar in an interview this morning said that in democracy elections take place and the Congress party is inviting candidates to contest against Rahul Gandhi unlike in the Mughal era where successors were automatically decided.

Modi’s ‘Auragzeb raj’ comments drew was retorted by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala calling PM Narendra Modi’s nervousness in losing Gujarat elections.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Pradyuman murder: SC judge recuses from hearing school safety guidelines

trending now

INDIA
Massive turnout at Hardik Patel's roadshow in Surat
INDIA
BJP indulging in violence against our Gujarat candidates: Congress
INDIA
Monday Talk: From Suffering Spine Injury To Becoming Mr ...