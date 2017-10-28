ABP News Impact: Now, school girls won’t have to bow down heads while going to school

Uttar Pradesh: Days after ABP News aired a report on safety of school girls in Shamli, after a video of them travelling to school on a tractor with their heads bowed down came out in open; the authorities have now made an arrangement of E-Rickshaws for school going girls.As per authorities, soon school buses will be arranged for the school going girls.The action has come out as an impact of ABP News’ coverage of the story in its show Jan Man, where school girls could be seen travelling in a tractor without looking around, in order to ensure their faces are hidden from the eve-teasers.Speaking to our reporter, one of the female students said, “Boys misbehave with us, and eve-tease; therefore in order to ensure we are save, we are advised to bow down our heads on our way to school.Shockingly, the Shamli District Magistrate seemed unmoved by the fact and said, “no big deal if girls have to bow down their heads while they are going to school”.Speaking on the same, another parent said, “Have two daughters. Earlier I thought Ill withdraw their names from school keeping the eve-teasing incidents in mind. But, I realized that education is very important, therefore I myself go and drop, pick my daughters to school and from school.