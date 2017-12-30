ABP News editorial board chooses PM Narendra Modi as 'Vyakti Vishesh 2017'

Modi has remained BJP's tallest leader since he ran a spirited campaign for the 2014 polls for BJP and led the party to a landslide victory.1) GST Implementation: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out throughout the country from July 1. It is termed as India's biggest tax overhaul since independence. It was a major step taken by the Narendra Modi government. The earlier tax system was a myriad of central and state taxes where the movement of goods was slowed down by-products being taxed multiple times and at different rates.The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership fought off a strong challenge from Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to win the Gujarat assembly polls for the sixth straight time. It has also wrested power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh with a close to two-thirds majority.: One of his achievements is that the Modi government has introduced in Lok Sabha the hugely contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq and makes it punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband. The Lower house of the Parliament has passed the bill.: India and China relations this year faced a rough time over Dokalam issue, with both India and China refusing to back off from the disputed area. The Dokalam standoff ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India s 'Chicken Neck' corridor. India had objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.: The icing on the cake from the Modi government came with the World Bank announcing earlier this year that India had jumped 30 places in its Ease of Doing Business rankings to get among the top 100 countries on the list.