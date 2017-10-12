Aarushi Talwar Murder Case: Parents acquitted of all charges by HC, to be released from jail tomorrow



The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar of all charges in the 9-year-old sensational murder case of their teenage daughter Aarushi.The court set aside CBI court's order of awarding life sentence to the Talwars which the couple had challenged in the higher court.A division bench of the court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra upheld the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court order sentencing them to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013. The Court said 'the mother-father duo did not kill Aarushi'.Aarushi's parents, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, were sentenced to life after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the alleged gruesome killings of their daughter and their domestic help Hemraj in 2013.The high court bench reserved its verdict in September in the appeal filed by Aarushi's parents, who were sentenced to life in jail by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad.On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered inside her bedroom in the flat in Jal Vayu Vihar - her throat slit with surgical precision.It was initially suspected that Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.The police then began to suspect the Talwars and said Rajesh had murdered the two after finding them in an "objectionable" position.The accusations enraged the Talwars and friends, who accused the police of framing the dentist couple in order to cover up a botched investigation.After widespread outrage, the case was transferred from the Uttar Pradesh Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that exonerated the parents and suspected the Talwars' assistant Krishna along with two domestic servants, Rajkumar Sharma and Vijay Mandal.In 2009, the CBI handed over the investigation to a new team, which recommended closing the case due to critical gaps in investigation.Based on circumstantial evidence, it named Rajesh as the sole suspect, but refused to charge him due to lack of evidence.Rajesh was first arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on May 23, 2008 after which he was lodged at Dasna Jail and let off on July 11, 2008.Later in 2012, his wife Nupur surrendered before a Ghaziabad court before trial and was also sent to Dasna Jail.