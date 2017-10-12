Aarushi murder case: Timeline of one of the most mysterious murders

May 16, 2008: Aarushi Talwar, 14, found dead with her throat slit in the bedroom of her Noida home. Nepalese domestic help Hemraj suspected of the murderMay 17: Body of Hemraj found on the terrace of the Talwar houseMay 18: Police say murders were conducted with surgical precision, insider job suspectedMay 22: Police suspects it to be a case of honour killingMay 23: Aarushi's father Rajesh Talwar arrested for the double murderMay 31: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the caseJune 13: Krishna, Rajesh Talwar's compounder, arrested by the CBI. Ten days later, Raj Kumar, the servant of a doctor friend of the Talwars, and Vijay Mandal, the domestic help of Talwars' neighbour, also nabbedJuly 12: Rajesh given bail by a Ghaziabad court after no evidence was found against himJanuary 5, 2010: The CBI moves court to conduct narco test on the Talwar coupleDecember 29: The CBI files a closure report, stating Rajesh is the main suspect, but there was not enough evidence against himFebruary 9, 2011: The Ghaziabad court rejects CBI's closure report and orders that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar be tried for the crime. The couple also face allegations of destruction of evidence. Bailable warrants issued against the coupleApril 30: Nupur Talwar arrestedMay 25: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar charged by the Ghaziabad court with murder, destruction of evidence and conspiracySeptember 25: Nupur Talwar released on bail on Supreme Court orderApril 2013: The CBI tells the court that Aarushi and Hemraj were killed by the TalwarsMay 3: Defence counsel pleads before the court to summon 14 people, including former CBI joint director Arun Kumar as witness. CBI opposes the pleaMay 6: Trial court dismisses Talwar's petition for summoning 14 witnesses. It orders recording of statements of Rajesh and NupurOctober 18: The CBI closes arguments, says Talwars "misled" investigatorsNovember 25: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar found guilty of murdering their only daughterNovember 26: The CBI court gives life imprisonment to both Rajesh and Nupur TalwarJanuary 21, 2014: The Talwars move Allahabad High Court against the CBI court's life sentenceJanuary 11, 2017: Allahabad High Court reserves its judgment on an appeal filed by the Talwars, challenging their convictionOctober 12, 2017: Allahabad High Court acquits the Talwars of the murders, giving them benefit of doubt.