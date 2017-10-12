Aarushi murder case: Here is a timeline of events

Here is a timeline of events:



Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj Banjade were killed on the night of 15–16 May 2008 at Aarushi's home.



Aarushi's body was discovered on 16 May, 2008.



Next day, partially decomposed body of Hemraj was discovered on the terrace.



In January 2009, CBI announced that the agency was ready to file a charge sheet.



In the same year, the CBI handed over the investigation to a new team, which recommended closing the case due to critical gaps in the evidence.



In November 2013, the parents were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. The Talwars have challenged the decision in the Allahabad High Court.



On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its judgment in the Noida double murder case which refers to the murder of 14-year-old girl Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old Hemraj Banjade, a domestic worker, employed by her family in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.Aarushi's parents, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, were sentenced to life after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the gruesome killings of their daughter and their domestic help Hemraj on the night of 15–16 May 2008.