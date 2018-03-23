 AAP welcomes HC order on office of profit case
Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh said the decision of the EC to disqualify the MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit was an attempt to hijack the mandate of the people.

New Delhi: The AAP today welcomed a Delhi High Court order setting aside the disqualification of its 20 MLAs in an office of profit case and claimed that the Election Commission's decision was a serious attempt to dislodge an elected government.

If the post of constitutional authority is occupied by pygmies then democracy won't be safe. The EC's decision was a serious attempt to dislodge a duly elected AAP government and an attempt to hijack the mandate of the people," he claimed.

The EC's decision was not only constitutionally invalid but it also exposes how low the constitutional authority can stoop, Ashutosh alleged.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief spokesperson of the AAP's Delhi unit, said the MLAs would now be able to take part in the ongoing Budget Session and resume their legislative work.

