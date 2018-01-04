AAP politics heated over Kejriwal's ticket dissemination for Rajya Sabha seats

New Delhi: The political scenario within the Delhi government has heated up with the Aam Aadmi Party announcing its Rajya Sabha nominees who would battle for entering the upper house of the parliament.AAP on Wednesday selected Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as its RS candidates, sidelining the expected names of Kumar Vishwas and Ashutosh.Where on one hand there was a sole consensus on Sanjay Singh’s name, major debate has ignited within the party over selection of ND Gupta, who is a city-based chartered accountant and Sushil Gupta, who happens to be a businessman.Where on one hand party is justifying the selection by quoting the candidates indulgence in various social welfare works, various former and current party leader are alleging that Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal sold the two tickets for RS 50 crore each.Unhappy with the way party has distributed Rajya Sabha tickets, former party leader Kapil Misrhra is set to hold a silent protest at Rajghat on Thursday.Speaking to media, Mishra said “When history would say that Kejriwal murdered the moment and helped millionaires get Rajya Sabha tickets in lieu of bribes, the history would also mention the soldiers (himself) who protested the same”.Even Kumar Vishwas lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal saying "I have accepted my martyrdom and I request him not to kill martyrs".