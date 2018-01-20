AAP office of profit case: Re-election on Delhi's 22 seats likely within 6 months

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi party is likely to face a major setback in the office of profit case as 20 MLAs are set to lose their seats after President Ram Nath Kovind stamps Election Commission order.If President signs the letter, a re-election would take place for 20 seats in Delhi within six months.Aam Aadmi Party is not likely to lose the power as it has 66 MLAs in Delhi assembly, which is a huge number and far above the required majority of 36 seatsEven if AAP loses all 20 seats, it will still hold majority in the assembly.Election Commission on Friday demanded disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs who have been holding posts of Parliamentary Secretaries and MLAs.AAP, which is crying foul over the same also knocked the HC door, but had to face a setback from there as well.Meanwhile, the opposition demanded resignation from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying “he came to power, claiming to eradicate corruption, but half of his party has been involved in corruption cases. Now, after this case; he must give his resignation”.