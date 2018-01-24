 AAP MLAs disqualification: Delhi HC orders EC not to make by-poll announcement till Monday
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Election Commission of India to refrain from any announcement on bypolls on 20 constituencies Delhi.

By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 04:02 PM
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Election Commission of India to refrain from any announcement on bypolls on 20 constituencies Delhi.(Photo: PTI/ File)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the Election Commission of India to refrain from any announcement on bypolls on 20 constituencies in Delhi until next date of hearing on Monday.

The court has also refused to pass any interim orders on staying the Centre's notification disqualifying 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit.



Justice Vibhu Bakhru sought response of the poll panel, the Centre on AAP MLAs pleas challenging their
disqualification. AAP MLAs, in their plea, sought quashing of the Center's notification.

The 20 MLAs include Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) -- who is also a minister -- Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura).

The others are Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), Sukhbir Singh (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

