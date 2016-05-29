AAP MLA held in Delhi on assault charge, gets bail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Jagdeep Singh was on Sunday arrested on the charge of assaulting an employee of a waste management company here a week ago, police said. The MLA was later granted bail.The legislator from west Delhi's Hari Nagar was accused of attacking Mohit, who works for a company contracted by the municipal corporation on May 21. However, the case was registered on May 23.Singh was booked under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.The MLA, however, denied the police claim on his Twitter account. "I am at home; it's only a rumour," he tweeted.The MLA could not be contacted on his mobile phone.Police said Singh thrashed the complainant publicly following a scuffle over use of the complainant's truck for a religious procession.Singh is the seventh AAP legislator to be arrested by the Delhi Police in a case. Others with this dubious distinction are former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar, Manoj Kumar, Surinder Singh, Somnath Bharti, Akhilesh Tripathi and Mahendra Yadav.