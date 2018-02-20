 AAP MLA moves SC/ST panel against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's 'casteist' slur
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • AAP MLA moves SC/ST panel against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's 'casteist' slur

AAP MLA moves SC/ST panel against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's 'casteist' slur

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal, accused of assaulting the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, has filed a complaint against the bureaucrat with the SC/ST Commission for allegedly making casteist remarks during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 05:10 PM
AAP MLA moves SC/ST panel against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's 'casteist' slur

Prakash Jarwal represents Deoli constituency in the Delhi Assembly. Photo: ANI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal, accused of assaulting the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, has filed a complaint against the bureaucrat with the SC/ST Commission for allegedly making casteist remarks during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

According to Jarwal, Prakash made casteist remarks when asked about a Delhi locality where people were not even getting basic facilities.

"His temper was high and he said: You are not fit to be an MLA," Jarwal said.



Jarwal, in his complaint, said Prakash also made casteist slurs against Amit Dutt, AAP legislature from Ambedkar Nagar.

"Prakash had threatened that he will file false cases against us if more questions were asked. He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions," the complaint said.





Earlier on Tuesday,  Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs inside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The chief minister’s office refuted the allegations saying the Chief Secretary is playing into the hands of L-G Anil Baijal. It did admit that there was a heated exchange between the two parties.

The bureaucrat said AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal allegedly hit him during an argument.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bailable warrant against DUSU office bearers, students

trending now

INDIA
ED raids 40 locations; PNB says will honour bonafide commitments ...
INDIA
Exclusive: 'It was an accident', UP CM Yogi Adityanath ...
INDIA
PNB scam: Bank closed all options to recover dues ...