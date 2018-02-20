AAP MLA moves SC/ST panel against Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's 'casteist' slur



We have lodged a complaint with SC/ST Commission against the casteist comments made by the Delhi Chief Secretary: Prakash Jarwal,AAP MLA

— ANI February 20, 2018



AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal from Dewali Assembly Constituency alleges Chief Secy Anshu Prakash abused MLAs and used casteist slurs for Dalit MLAs. Complaint sent to Delhi Police Chief as well.



— AAP In News February 20, 2018



According to Jarwal, Prakash made casteist remarks when asked about a Delhi locality where people were not even getting basic facilities."His temper was high and he said: You are not fit to be an MLA," Jarwal said.Jarwal, in his complaint, said Prakash also made casteist slurs against Amit Dutt, AAP legislature from Ambedkar Nagar."Prakash had threatened that he will file false cases against us if more questions were asked. He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions," the complaint said.Earlier on Tuesday, Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs inside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal.The chief minister’s office refuted the allegations saying the Chief Secretary is playing into the hands of L-G Anil Baijal. It did admit that there was a heated exchange between the two parties.The bureaucrat said AAP MLA Prakash Jharwal allegedly hit him during an argument.