AAP loses popularity among Delhiites, but far ahead of rivals: ABP News opinion poll



#दिल्लीकामूड: 62 per cent of people surveyed are satisfied with the performance of the @ArvindKejriwal government in #Delhi.https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk pic.twitter.com/1aSrqOmWs3

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 14, 2018







Are you satisfied with the performance of the current MP of your LS constituency?





Yes

43.4





No

51.7





Can’t Say/Don’t Know

4.9









#दिल्लीकामूड: 50 percent of people surveyed in ABP News' opinion poll say they are not satisfied with the performance of @narendramodi-led NDA government. 48 per cent people say that they want to change the government at the Centre. pic.twitter.com/vL8QThkelz



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 14, 2018



After three years of its rule in the national capital, AAP seems to have lost some popularity among people of Delhi. The party which had won 67 out of total assembly seats in 2015 Assembly Elections might now shrink to 41 seats.BJP which faced a shameful defeat against AAP in last assembly elections of Delhi seems to regain composure and is expected to get a bit respectful 25 seats, according to the survey.While Congress which was completely swept away from Delhi Assembly in 2015 elections may also taste some share of victory with four seats in the assembly with a total strength of 70.In terms of Vote Share also AAP is far ahead in all three regions of Delhi followed by BJP. Congress is still not able to leave a mark Vote Share.Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is the clear leader when it comes to Assembly Elections. But for Centre, BJP is the first choice in all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies. Interestingly Congress is ahead of Aam Admi Party in 5 constituencies according to the survey. Aam Aadmi Party is at second position in South Delhi and West Delhi.Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity among people of Delhi is unmatched. Around 50 percent people of Delhi think he is the best person to hold the chair of Chief Minister of Delhi. BJP’s Dr. Harshwardhan is at the second position but far behind Arvind Kejriwal.People of Delhi have clear choices in their minds. ‘Modi for PM and Kejriwal for CM’. According to the survey 54 percent people of Delhi think Narendra Modi is best fit for the post of Prime Minister of India than any other leader of the country.More than 50 percent people of Delhi are not satisfied with the performance of the current corporator of their ward. Though people happy with their also not too little in numbers.There is a shock for Aam Aadmi Party too. More than 50 percent people of Delhi are not happy with their MLA either, and want to change them.BJP which has recently won all three MunicipalCorporations recently may feel shocked but around 61 percent people of Delhi are not happy with their Mayor and want to change them.People of Delhi are not happy with their representatives in the Lok Sabha. More than half respondents expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of their MP.But Arvind Kejriwal has still not lost his popularity as Chief Minister of Delhi. More than 60 percent people express satisfaction over his performance.Narendra Modi ruled BJP Government in Centre is also not performing up to the expectations of people of Delhi. Around 50 percent respondents said they are not satisfied with Modi Government’s performance. While 49 percent expressed felt otherwise.Still more people want to give more time to Modi Government and are not in favour of changing it.