 AAP loses popularity among Delhiites, but far ahead of rivals: ABP News opinion poll
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • AAP loses popularity among Delhiites, but far ahead of rivals: ABP News opinion poll

AAP loses popularity among Delhiites, but far ahead of rivals: ABP News opinion poll

Despite a dip of 14 per cent in its vote share when compared to 2015 elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will retain power in Delhi with 41 out of 70 seats if Assembly polls were held today, an opinion poll conducted by ABP News and C-Voter has found.

By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 10:04 PM
AAP loses popularity among Delhiites, but far ahead of rivals: ABP News opinion poll

After three years of its rule in the national capital, AAP seems to have lost some popularity among people of Delhi.

NEW DELHI: Despite a dip of 14 per cent in its vote share when compared to 2015 elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will retain power in Delhi with 41 out of 70 seats if Assembly polls were held today, an opinion poll conducted by ABP News and C-Voter has found.

After three years of its rule in the national capital, AAP seems to have lost some popularity among people of Delhi. The party which had won 67 out of total assembly seats in 2015 Assembly Elections might now shrink to 41 seats.

BJP which faced a shameful defeat against AAP in last assembly elections of Delhi seems to regain composure and is expected to get a bit respectful 25 seats, according to the survey.

While Congress which was completely swept away from Delhi Assembly in 2015 elections may also taste some share of victory with four seats in the assembly with a total strength of 70.

730pm 9-compressed
In terms of Vote Share also AAP is far ahead in all three regions of Delhi followed by BJP. Congress is still not able to leave a mark Vote Share.

730pm 7-compressed
Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is the clear leader when it comes to Assembly Elections. But for Centre, BJP is the first choice in all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies. Interestingly Congress is ahead of Aam Admi Party in 5 constituencies according to the survey. Aam Aadmi Party is at second position in South Delhi and West Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity among people of Delhi is unmatched. Around 50 percent people of Delhi think he is the best person to hold the chair of Chief Minister of Delhi. BJP’s Dr. Harshwardhan is at the second position but far behind Arvind Kejriwal.

7pm 33-compressed
People of Delhi have clear choices in their minds. ‘Modi for PM and Kejriwal for CM’. According to the survey 54 percent people of Delhi think Narendra Modi is best fit for the post of Prime Minister of India than any other leader of the country.

7pm 34-compressed

More than 50 percent people of Delhi are not satisfied with the performance of the current corporator of their ward. Though people happy with their also not too little in numbers.

7pm 9-compressed
There is a shock for Aam Aadmi Party too. More than 50 percent people of Delhi are not happy with their MLA either, and want to change them.BJP which has recently won all three Municipal

7pm 10-compressed

Corporations recently may feel shocked but around 61 percent people of Delhi are not happy with their Mayor and want to change them.

7pm 17-compressed
People of Delhi are not happy with their representatives in the Lok Sabha. More than half respondents expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of their MP.But Arvind Kejriwal has still not lost his popularity as Chief Minister of Delhi. More than 60 percent people express satisfaction over his performance.





















Are you satisfied with the performance of the current MP of your LS constituency?
Yes 43.4
No 51.7
Can’t Say/Don’t Know 4.9


Narendra Modi ruled BJP Government in Centre is also not performing up to the expectations of people of Delhi. Around 50 percent respondents said they are not satisfied with Modi Government’s performance. While 49 percent expressed felt otherwise.





Still more people want to give more time to Modi Government and are not in favour of changing it.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Discharge orders in Sohrabuddin case alarming: ex- judge

trending now

TV
CONGRATULATIONS ! 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Jaswir Kaur is PREGNANT !
TV
Is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya PREGNANT?
VIDEO
In Graphics: GOOD NEWS : Mouni Roy to appear in ...