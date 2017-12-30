Kejriwal and Sisodia head to Andamans for vacation, no clarity on Vishwas' RS berth



My sincere appeal to @AamAadmiParty volunteers gathering at party office, Pl refer to my Nov 26 appeal,Country first,Party next and Person last.Fight for Swaraj, BackToBasics, Trasparency but I won't appreciate any unrest in my name.Abhimanyu is a winner,even if killed????????????

— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) December 28, 2017

New Delhi: As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia head to Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with their families for a vacation, a group of party leader Kumar Vishwas’ supporters staged a protest at the party office demanding a Rajya Sabha seat for him.The protest had to be called off after Vishwas urged not to create any “unrest” in his name ."Pl refer to my Nov 26 appeal, Country first, Party next and Person last. Fight for Swaraj, BackToBasics, Transparency but I won't appreciate any unrest in my name. Abhimanyu is a winner, even if killed(sic)," Vishwas tweeted.The incident comes a day before filing of nominations for Delhi's three Rajya Sabha seats begins. The last date of nominations of candidates is January 5.Vishvas, a poet and orator, had attacked AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in May for the latter's scepticism about electronic voting machines and the surgical strikes across the Line of Control.Looking at the state of events, Kejriwal has said "those greedily seeking posts should quit the party."Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had earlier rejected AAP offer of a Rajya Sabha seat. The party's strength in the Assembly makes the poll on January 16 a one-sided contest, allowing the AAP to nominate all three MPs.Kejriwal and Sisodia will be returning to the national capital on January 2 and an announcement regarding the nominees for the Rajya Sabha will likely be made a day after.AAP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha.