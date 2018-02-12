AAP lashes out at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for his 'army' statement

New Delhi: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had to face a backlash after his statement where he talked about forming an army of ‘RSS workers in 3 days’, if the nation requires. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh wasn’t able to sulk in the statement and took to his Twitter account to hit out at Bhagwat.Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a meeting of RSS workers said, the organization has the ability to prepare an "army" to fight for the country within three days, if such a situation arises.The RSS chief said this while addressing the workers at Zila school ground on the last day of his six-day visit of Muzaffarpur."Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so)," Bhagwat said.Sangh is neither a military nor a paramilitary organisation, rather it is like a "parivarik sangathan" (family organisation) where discipline is practised like the Army, he said adding that workers are always happily ready to make supreme sacrifice for their country.Hitting out at Bhagwat, Singh said “If we would have made such a statement, BJP would have sent us to Pakistan by now; and media would have sought a punishment to hang us. But, the matter here is about Bhagwat”. He further added saying, “Our image gets stained by doing nothing and they murder and no one talks about it”.