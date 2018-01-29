AAP enters RS as 3 of its MPs take oath

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today made its maiden entry into the Rajya Sabha with three of its new MPs taking oath along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of the BJP.Puri, the union minister of state for Housing and Urban development, represents the state of Uttar Pradesh from where he was elected recently.The AAP entrants -- Narain Das Gupta, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sanjay Singh, also took the oath of affirmation. They represent the state of NCT Delhi in the Upper House. With this, AAP has made its maiden entry into the Rajya Sabha.Puri was the first to take the oath in Hindi. He was followed by Narain Das Gupta, who took oath in English, while Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sanjay Singh took it in Hindi.They greeted the members and shook hands with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu after taking the oath.All the new members thereafter signed the register and took their seats. AAP members have been allotted seats in the last row on the opposition side.