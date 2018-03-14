 Aamir Khan joins Instagram on birthday
By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 04:33 PM
Image- Twitter@aamir_khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan made Instagram debut on his birthday by sharing a picture of his mother.

The actor over a series of nine posts, uploaded a collage merging to be an image of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

The "Dangal" star, who enjoys a massive social media following through Facebook and Twitter, already has 241k followers on the photo-sharing website.

Aamir, 53, was shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming periodic drama "Thugs of Hindostan," but flew down to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday.

First Published:
