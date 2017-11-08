Aam Aadmi Party approaches Raghuram Rajan for Rajya Sabha seat

An AAP leader, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI that party doesn't want to nominate any of its leaders for the three Rajya Sabha seats to avoid disagreements among the party members.Tthree Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi that will fall vacant early next year. With its majority of 66 out of 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, a victory for AAP looks certain.Apart from Rajan, the party is also looking for an eminent jurist and a known person from the field of social service for the other two seats, the leader said."We have approached him, but he is yet to revert to us," the leader added.Rajan was not given an extension by the Modi government last year and returned to academics. In the past, he has aired his reservations about the note ban.The move to not field any party leader to the Rajya Sabha is also seen as an attempt to put an end to the intra-party rivalry. Kumar Vishwas, who has aired his discontent against the leadership is known to be one of the strong contenders.However, given his present equation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the chances of party sending to the Upper House him were slim."By not sending anyone from the party to the Rajya Sabha will not lead to a heartburn," the leader added.Delhi sends three members to Rajya Sabha. Currently, the city-state is being represented by Janardan Dwivedi, Parvez Hashmi, Karan Singh, whose terms end in January next year.