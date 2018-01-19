A Raja releases book on 2G case; levies SERIOUS allegations on Manmohan, Vinod Rai

New Delhi: Days after being acquitted by a special court in the 2G case, Former Telecom Minister A Raja has now come up with his book on the issue, which is set to release tomorrow.In his book, A Raja has spilled several beans with regards to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Former CAG Vinod Rai.In his book, A Raja has raised several questions on Manmohan’s silence asking why he didn’t speak up when he had information about all the decisions of Telecom Ministry. He has claimed in his book that “Manmohan never backed me and kept on getting wrong information from his advisors”.He further alleged that “PMO was working under the pressure of telecom lobby”.Speaking on Manmohan’s silence, A Raja wrote; “My each and every investigation was justified, but still Manmohan’s silence on the issue was like silence of the entire country’s spirits”.A Raja further alleged that Manmohan had no information about CBI raids on October 22, 2009 as well and seemed shocked when I informed him about the same.Not just Manmohan, A Raja has lashed out at former CAG Vinod Rai as well. Speaking against Rai in his book, A Raja compared his behavior to a cat that shut her eyes and declared that everything in this world was dark.He further alleged that, Rai played a role of such a source who presented a fictitious picture, and media and opposition parties got after the same.He had further alleged that a political conspiracy was foiled to murder UPA2 and a gun was placed on A Raja’s shoulder for the same.After CAG revelation in 2010, a scam worth Rs 6,76,000 crore came into light where UPA was accused of helping telecom companies in allocation of spectrum, post which SC cancelled all 122 licenses of 2G spectrum.A Raja had also had to go to jail in the case.But, a special CBI court last month acquitted all the accused in the case, including A Raja, post which he came out with his book.