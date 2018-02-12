Guy asks Amazon’s Alexa ‘Will you marry me?’, Her hilarious reply is going viral

: A video is trending on social media sites where you can hear a guy asking few questions to Amazon's Alexa .Amazon's Alexa is pretty much as close to a real-life version of the movie ‘Her’. Similar to the movie, which showed a romantic relationship between a man and a speech-enabled operating system, this guy is asking questions like 'will you be my Valentine?' to this smart device.The video was uploaded by comedian Sapan Verma on his Facebook page where he wrote, “Why can’t they make smart devices that love you back?”In the video Sapan Verma asks, Alexa are you single? Will you go on a date with me? Will you marry me? And will you be my Valentine?Verma is turned down by the voice-activated personal assistant with brilliant replies. This tells that all Alexa lovers should keep in mind that she is cool with hanging out, but she’s not ready for something more yet.