9 women held at spa centre running flesh trade in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: Gurgaon Police on Friday arrested nine women, including four Thai nationals, from a spa centre at a high-end mall in the city for allegedly running a flesh trade.The police said the women were involved in flesh trade in the shade of providing massage to potential customers. They worked at Nature Spa at the MGF Megacity Mall on MG Road."They have been booked under relevant IPC sections for Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act," the police's PRO Ravindra Kumar said.The arrests were made on a tip-off.A constable posed as a decoy customer. "A police team raided it after a deal was struck with the receptionist at Rs 2,500 for an hour of massage and sexual pleasure," Kumar said."It was found that the operators were also contacting potential customers through WhatsApp and Facebook. Besides, they randomly send text messages to unknown customers with attractive rate cards and packages," he added.The accused have been produced before duty magistrate and it sent them to 14-day judicial custody, he added.