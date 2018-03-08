 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance (DA) hiked to 7% for central government employees
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance (DA) hiked to 7% for central government employees

7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance (DA) hiked to 7% for central government employees

The 2% hike will benefit 11 million government employees and pensioners

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 07:39 AM
7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance (DA) hiked to 7% for central government employees

Image: representational/ AFP

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) for 11 million government employees and pensioners.  From 1 January 2018, government employees will now get 7% DA from 5%.

The official statement says “The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners from 1 January 2018 representing an increase of 2% over the existing rate of 5% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise,”

Image: representational/ AFP

Based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for central government employees, this DA hike is in accordance with the accepted formula.

The hike is expected to benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners. As per the statement, it said that the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs6,077.72 crore per annum, and Rs7,090.68 crore in 2018-19 (for a period of 14 months from January 2018 to February 2019).

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Muslim Personal Law Board spokesman Sajjad Nomani booked for sedition

trending now

INDIA
BJP releases its list of candidates for Rajya Sabha ...
INDIA
Live Updates: TDP ministers have quit NDA govt, Naidu ...
VIDEO
International Women's Day: Special report from Punjab's Hussainiwala border