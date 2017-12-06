 70-year-old passenger dies mid air due to chocking
Reportedly, the incident took place on the November 30 when the SpiceJet flight SG 438 was going from Mumbai to Amritsar

By: || Updated: 06 Dec 2017 06:56 PM
Representational Image: AFP

New Delhi: A 70-year-old man died after his denture and lower jaw got dislodged mid-air during a flight. The incident happened at the Mumbai to Amritsar bound SpiceJet flight. Due to this medical emergency, the flight had to be diverted to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The passenger was then rushed to a clinic at the airport but was declared dead.

Reportedly, the incident took place on November 30 on the Spicejet flight SG 438. There were around 176 passengers on board.

During the flight, his denture and lower jaw got dislodged which blocked his windpipe. Two doctors on board gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and later at the IGI  airport, CPR for about an hour but he could not survive

A report from that the doctor states that he suffered from conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and half of his body was already paralysed.

