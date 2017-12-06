70-year-old passenger dies mid air due to chocking

Reportedly, the incident took place on November 30 on the Spicejet flight SG 438. There were around 176 passengers on board.
During the flight, his denture and lower jaw got dislodged which blocked his windpipe. Two doctors on board gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and later at the IGI airport, CPR for about an hour but he could not survive
A report from that the doctor states that he suffered from conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and half of his body was already paralysed.
First Published: 06 Dec 2017 06:51 PM