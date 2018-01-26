 69th Republic Day: ITBP soldiers unfurl national flag under -30 degrees temperatures
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 69th Republic Day: ITBP soldiers unfurl national flag under -30 degrees temperatures

69th Republic Day: ITBP soldiers unfurl national flag under -30 degrees temperatures

BJP Chief Amit Shah unfurled the national flag in party head quarters in Delhi

By: || Updated: 26 Jan 2018 10:34 AM
69th Republic Day: ITBP soldiers unfurl national flag under -30 degrees temperatures
New Delhi: Keeping high the spirits of 69th Republic Day, Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) officials on Friday unfurled the national Flag in Ladakh under negative 30 temperatures.

The flag was hoisted amidst snow and freezing cold.

Even BJP Chief Amit Shah unfurled the national flag in party head quarters in Delhi; Whereas, Home Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the flag at his residence.

Also, after much controversy, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat finally unfurled the tricolor in Kerala School.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the country on the occasion. "Greetings to fellow citizens on the Republic Day. Jai Hind," Modi said in a tweet.

Ahead of the celebrations, PM Modi payed homage to the Indian Martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti and thereafter reached Rajpath for the R-Day parade.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Soldiers celebrate R-Day at Attari-Wagah border

trending now

TRENDING NEWS
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' LEAKED on Facebook
INDIA
69th Republic Day celebrations take place at Rajpath amid ...
PHOTOS
Padmaavat Released Across India, Maximum Protests In BJP-Ruled States