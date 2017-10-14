6 women cabinet ministers in Modi govt and rivals call BJP as 'anti-women': Sushma slams Rahul

Modi's cabinet has six women ministers, including two in the powerful Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Swaraj said while speaking at a 'Mahila Town Hall' here.Earlier, "no woman was ever a member of the CCS", Swaraj said, adding that two of the four CCS members at present are women."Rivals call the Bharatiya Janata Party an anti-women party but it gave four women Chief Ministers and four women Governors as well," said Swaraj.She said the BJP is far ahead in political empowerment of women."The party is making every effort to resolve issues related to women's safety, empowerment and self-reliance," she said.Apart from Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Uma Bharti, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Smriti Irani are Ministers of Cabinet rank.