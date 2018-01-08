 57-year-old con man of Tamil Naidu: Marries 8 women to extract Rs 4.5 crore
57-year-old con man of Tamil Naidu: Marries 8 women to extract Rs 4.5 crore

It is said that Purushothaman had tied up with a matrimonial agency in Coimbatore to pick his victims

Updated: 08 Jan 2018 09:37 PM
IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: AFP FILE

New Delhi: B Purushothaman of Vellalore decided to make marrying an enterprise. Shockingly, in eight years, it made him richer by Rs 4.5 crore.

As per reports, Indira Gandhi, 45, a college lecturer from Chennai was wooed by his charm. She married him and sold her large house in Chennai for Rs 1.5 crore and gave the entire amount to her husband. Purushothaman then vanished with the money leaving her husband-less, cash-less and homeless.

Later investigation revealed that there were other women who were left just like her.

After his wives approached the police station, he was apprehended.

It is said that Purushothaman had tied up with a matrimonial agency in Coimbatore to pick his victims.

He got hitched up with Sabitha, Usharani, Vimala, a school teacher, Indira Gandhi, Shanthini from Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore city, Chitra from Erode, Kumudavalli from Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore and Suseela from Namakkal over eight years.

