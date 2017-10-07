 54000 petrol pumps across country to remain closed on 13th October
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 54000 petrol pumps across country to remain closed on 13th October

54000 petrol pumps across country to remain closed on 13th October

By: || Updated: 07 Oct 2017 05:50 PM
54000 petrol pumps across country to remain closed on 13th October

Image: Representational/ PTI

New Delhi: Over various demands, a large number of petrol pumps across the country will be closed on 13th October, reported news agency ANI.

To be exact, 54000 petrol pumps across India will remain closed on 13th October, barely six days before Diwali.

Recently, rising fuel prices has been a burning topic and government in an effort to reduce the price slashed excise duty on the same by Rs 2.

The closer of such large number of fuel pumps, during festival season, is bound to trouble the masses.

Exactly, what are the demand(s), in not clear for now.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Papa's angel' Honeypreet Insan, who is jailed, looks like THIS now: See photos

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde BREAKS the JAIL and rest ...
VIDEO
Supporting PM Narendra Modi was a big mistake, Arun ...
VIDEO
GST reduced on 27 products, services