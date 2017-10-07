54000 petrol pumps across country to remain closed on 13th October

To be exact, 54000 petrol pumps across India will remain closed on 13th October, barely six days before Diwali.
54000 petrol pumps across India to remain closed on 13th October over various demands
— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2017
Recently, rising fuel prices has been a burning topic and government in an effort to reduce the price slashed excise duty on the same by Rs 2.
The closer of such large number of fuel pumps, during festival season, is bound to trouble the masses.
Exactly, what are the demand(s), in not clear for now.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Oct 2017 05:48 PM