By: | Updated: 26 Apr 2018 01:25 PM
5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

Image: For representational purpose (PTI)

Bhubaneswar: A five-year-old girl was raped by two minor boys in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Thursday.

The boys have been detained following the incident that took place on Wednesday.

According to the FIR filed by the mother, the accused aged 11 and 14 raped her daughter on the premises of their school.

The victim studying in Class 1 was lured by the accused on the pretext of offering her soft drinks, according to the FIR.

"We have conducted the medical examination of the accused and the victim. Necessary action will be taken after receiving the medical examination report," said Sujogya Mishra, Jagatsinghpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

First Published: 26 Apr 2018 01:25 PM
