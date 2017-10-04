5 things to know about newly appointed SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar



New Delhi: Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI) was on Wednesday appointed the next chairman of the largest public sector bank.Kumar will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension that ends on Friday.