 5 things to know about newly appointed SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar
5 things to know about newly appointed SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Rajnish Kumar will replace current chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya.

By: || Updated: 04 Oct 2017 04:30 PM
Rajnish Kumar is the new SBI Chairman. (PIC/SBI YouTube account)

New Delhi: Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI) was on Wednesday appointed the next chairman of the largest public sector bank.

Kumar will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension that ends on Friday.



 

5 Things to know about Rajnish Kumar:

  • The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Rajnish Kumar as State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman for a period of three years.


 

  • Kumar has over 30 years of experience in the Banking sector.


 

  • Prior to taking up the MD post in 2015, Kumar was leading the SBI Capital Markets, as managing director and CEO.


 

  • Kumar joined SBI as probationary officer in 1980 and has been posted in New Delhi, Toronto and different cities of Maharashtra taking up several senior posts.


 

  • Kumar reportedly has an M.Sc. degree in Physics and is a CAIIB.

