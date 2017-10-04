5 things to know about newly appointed SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Kumar will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension that ends on Friday.
5 Things to know about Rajnish Kumar:
- The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Rajnish Kumar as State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman for a period of three years.
- Kumar has over 30 years of experience in the Banking sector.
- Prior to taking up the MD post in 2015, Kumar was leading the SBI Capital Markets, as managing director and CEO.
- Kumar joined SBI as probationary officer in 1980 and has been posted in New Delhi, Toronto and different cities of Maharashtra taking up several senior posts.
- Kumar reportedly has an M.Sc. degree in Physics and is a CAIIB.
First Published: 04 Oct 2017 04:29 PM