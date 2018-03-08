5 things to know about Karnataka's newly unveiled 'State Flag'



The flag or “Naada Dwaja” with red, white and yellow colors have the state emblem “Ganda Bherunda” and it consists of a two-headed mythical bird in the middle.



The flag has a Lion Capital of Ashoka symbol is also on the flag, There are two lion-elephants called ‘sharabha’, a mythological creature believed to be 8-legged possessing the powers of lions and elephants.



The committee formed to design the flag was headed by eminent Kannada scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah. As per reports, yellow represents forgiveness, white is for peace and red is for bravery.



The flag is subject to approval by the union government.



Earlier, Karnataka had an informal or unofficial yellow and red flag. The yellow and red colors in the flag represent Arrishna (Turmeric) and Kumkuma (Vermilion) which symbolize auspiciousness and well-being of the state.



The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka on Thursday unveiled the state flag.