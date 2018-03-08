5 things to know about Karnataka's newly unveiled 'State Flag'

- The flag or “Naada Dwaja” with red, white and yellow colors have the state emblem “Ganda Bherunda” and it consists of a two-headed mythical bird in the middle.
- The flag has a Lion Capital of Ashoka symbol is also on the flag, There are two lion-elephants called ‘sharabha’, a mythological creature believed to be 8-legged possessing the powers of lions and elephants.
- The committee formed to design the flag was headed by eminent Kannada scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah. As per reports, yellow represents forgiveness, white is for peace and red is for bravery.
- The flag is subject to approval by the union government.
- Earlier, Karnataka had an informal or unofficial yellow and red flag. The yellow and red colors in the flag represent Arrishna (Turmeric) and Kumkuma (Vermilion) which symbolize auspiciousness and well-being of the state.
First Published: 08 Mar 2018 02:48 PM