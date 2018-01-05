Indore: 5 school students, driver killed after school bus crashes into truck

The fatal accident took place at Kanodia bypass of the city.
About 10 students also suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Bombay hospital.
As per details, the steering wheel malfunctioned because of which the driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed into the truck coming from the opposite direction. The front end of the bus was completely smashed indicating either of the vehicles must have been at a high speed.
The bus was returning from school to leave students at their respective residences.
The impact of the crash was so severe can be explained by the visuals below.
First Published: 05 Jan 2018 06:01 PM