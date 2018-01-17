5 places where you can plan a grand destination wedding in India

- Goa: The land of stunning sunsets, beaches, lavish resorts, intricate monuments, and crazy parties, Goa is one of the most sought-after wedding destinations in India. For couples who want to seal their love for each other with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, Goa serves to be the most promising location ever. The best part of having a wedding planned in Goa is that no matter what month you plan it in, the weather will always be in your favour. Whether you want a typical resort-style wedding or a ceremony right at the beach, a wedding in Goa can be an expensive event. However, you can use your credit card to make the bookings that will help you earn reward points. A sundowner party in a bohemian set-up…sounds like just the kind of wedding after-party you need, right? So, go for it!
- Udaipur: If luxury is what you are looking for, then Udaipur should be on top of your list. Popularly known as the City of Lakes and the "Venice of the East", Udaipur is one of the most beautiful cities in India. The city is filled with regal palaces that are surrounded by pristine lakes. So, if you are a groom-to-be, you can hire a ferry and make a usual entry to the wedding hall. Sounds cool, isn't it? There are plenty of royal properties that are built right next to Lake Pichola. These properties are rented out for various functions, especially weddings, throughout the year. However, it would be stating the obvious that a regal wedding can burn a hole in your pocket.
- Kerala: Can it get more divine than tying the knot in God's Own Country? Serene backwaters that are lined with swaying coconut trees have magnificent houseboats sailing on them. If you want to host a unique and exclusive wedding that would be attended by family members and close friends only, then this is the route to take. Exchanging vows while enjoying the calming breeze of the backwaters on an intricately decorated houseboat, it can't get dreamier than this. But forget not that an experience like that can set you back by a tidy sum.
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Offbeat and quirky but equally enticing, the immaculate beaches of Andaman and Nicobar islands might just be one of the most beautiful destinations for weddings in the entire world. These islands are laced with tranquil beaches and have an abundance of flora and fauna. The USP of this destination is that the beaches here are pretty secluded. This helps in making the event an exclusive event. The spectacular views offered by Parrot Island, Havelock Island, Red Skin Island and Rose Island add to the charm of the wedding festivities. Andaman and Nicobar islands have an excellent array of luxurious resorts and hotels that can be rented for weddings. If you want your wedding to be minimalistic, you can go for a beach wedding while hosting it at a resort will make it a more lavish affair. Also, these islands serve as the best locations for a pre-wedding as well as a post-wedding shoot. All you have to do is choose an ideal spot and pose while the shutterbugs do their job.
- Mussoorie: A hill station as a wedding destination. What more can one ask for? Clear blue skies, widespread alpine forests, waterfalls, and beautiful rows of orchids, make Mussoorie one of the most popular wedding destinations in India. This hill station can not only serve as a sublime setting for a destination wedding but can also be an excellent getaway for the guests as well. The weather will work in favour of you and will make your big day a cosy event. While this town is brimming with luxurious properties, vintage-themed hotels make for a better setting for a wedding. These hotels help you to plan and organize your wedding and chalk out an itinerary according to your convenience and preferences. Right from mehendi to sangeet, from wedding to a grand reception, you can have it all here. So, if you are planning to tie the knot anytime soon at a unique destination, head to the hills with the love of your life.
The wedding is one of the most important and exclusive events in one's life. To make it a memorable affair, plan an amazing destination wedding.
