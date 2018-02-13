Kerala: 5 killed in ONGC tanker blast at Cochin Shipyard



#KochiBlast The drillship Sagar Bhushan was undergoing mandatory Special Survey (Hull & Machinery) Repairs in Cochin Shipyard as per class requirement. The cause of the accident is being ascertained.

#UPDATE Five dead, three injured after explosion due to fire on-board a ship, that was in dry docks. Fire under control after Naval fire tenders were pressed into service.



: Five persons were killed and a dozen others injured in a blast inside an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) tanker at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala on Tuesday.As per reports, those working at the time of the blast mostly included daily labourers and contract workers.As per ONGC's twitter account, The blast took place around 9. 15 am in the water tank of the berthed ONGC tanker Sagar Bhushan. No ONGC official got affected in the incident.It is said that around 20 workers were working in the tanker ship. Three injured people have been admitted to a private hospital. Kochi City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh said that smoke inhalation is suspected to be the reason for the casualties.The Sagar Bhushan has been docked at the Cochin Shipyard for a month for repairs and maintenance.