5 interesting facts about former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri



We pay homage to Shastri Ji on his Punya Tithi. His impeccable service and courageous leadership will be remembered for generations to come.

Remembering Former Prime Minister Shri #LalBahadurShastri on his Death Anniversary. His slogan of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" became very popular during the the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965 and is remembered even today.???????? pic.twitter.com/a98tsDjl0T



We remember #LalBahadurShastri, India's second Prime Minister. He was instrumental in setting up the National Dairy Development Board which then led to the White Revolution. pic.twitter.com/pY2KMwhng4



Some people never die. One among them is #LalBahadurShastri ji. The state government salutes his contribution to our freedom struggle and admires his governance of independent India. pic.twitter.com/b14Fg2DlxJ



Tributes to our former Prime Minister & mass leader Shri #LalBahadurShastri ji on his Punyatithi. His values continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/rvh24t1iXA



Remembering Sh. #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. Following his slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, let us once again recognize that self-sustenance and self-reliance as the pillars to build a strong nation and work towards achieving it. pic.twitter.com/S3dglnQCNP



On Thursday, India is remembering Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 52nd death anniversary. He is the one who drove the country to victory in the 1965 Indo-Pak war and gave the iconic slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'.Shastri's life and legacy of simplicity, humility, intelligibility and utmost service to the Nation has always been an inspiration to the youth.The dynamic leader was born in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Sharada Prasad and Ramdulari Devi on 2 October 1904. He was the first person to be honored with Bharat Ratna posthumously.To tackle the crises of food in the country, he had urged people to hold fast for a day and also gave the historic slogan "Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan" to give respect to farmers and soldiers of the nation.He was awarded the title of 'Shastri' in 1917 after he graduated with a first-class degree in philosophy and ethics from Kashi Vidyapeeth. He was among few students who graduated with first class.He became the Minister of Police and Transport on August 15, 1947. It was during his tenure, first women conductors were appointed. It is interesting to know that it was Shastri's mind behind the use of jets of water to disperse the crowd rather than lathi-charge during any protest.To boost India's supply and production of milk he promoted White Revolution, which was a big success. To tackle the problem of acute food shortage and to increase India's food production he encouraged Green Revolution.His image of a soft Prime Minister took a u-turn when he took certain bold steps during 1965 Indo-Pak war and ordered the Indian army to take strong action. The War formally ended with the Tashkent Agreement of January 10, 1966. The next day, he died mysteriously in Tashkent.Twitter users also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister