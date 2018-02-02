5 held for taking pictures with helicam of Pamban Railway Bridge

: Five persons, deputed by Railways for a survey work, were briefly detained after they were found using a helicam to take pictures of the Pamban Railway Bridge over the sea near here without informing local police.They were let off as it was later ascertained that they had been engaged by Railways for the survey in connection with the proposed new bridge to replace the over a century-old Pamban bridge, connecting this island with mainland.Earlier, Coastal Marine Police personnel and intelligence bureau officials detained the five after they were found taking pictures of the bridge.Though the five said they had been sent by the Railways, police wanted to verify their statement since permission oflocal police was mandatory for using the helicam.After senior railway officials confirmed the version of the five, they were let off, police added.The central part of the cantilever Pamban bridge is opened to allow movement of ship.