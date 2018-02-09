Madhya Pradesh: 49 students fall sick after consuming de-worming pills

: Forty-nine students of two schools and an aanganwadi center today took ill after they were given de-worming pills in separate incidents in Ratlam and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.All the children, who fell sick after being administered albendazole tablets on National De-worming Day, were out of danger, they said.Only nine students of a school and aanganwadi center (pre-school center) are being treated in the Khandwa district hospital, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Ramesh Khandelwal told media.The remaining 40 students of Saint Meera Convent School in Ratlam district, have been discharged, another official said."We are investigating the reason that caused the sickness. Accordingly, we are going to take action," he added.