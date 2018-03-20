39 Indians murdered in Iraq: 'Very unfortunate that I wasn't allowed to speak in LS by Congress,' says Sushma Swaraj



External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday she wanted to speak about the death of 39 Indians (abducted by ISIS in Iraq) but she wasn't allowed to speak in LS."I wanted to speak about the same inside the Parliament but was not allowed to speak in LS. However, in RS everyone listened," she said."Creating ruckus on a subject like this isn't right. Congress party created chaos," she added.Thirty-nine Indians that went missing in Iraq in 2014 are dead, informed Sushma Swaraj this morning.The 40 Indian nationals along with around a dozen Bangladeshi workers were employed by a construction company in Baghdad. They were abducted by ISIS in Mosul. The Bangladeshi lot were set free after a brief period for being Muslims.Sushma said the confirmation of deaths to her ministry was given by Martyrs' Foundation which conducted the DNA tests of the bodies.