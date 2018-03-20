 39 Indians murdered in Iraq: 'Very unfortunate that I wasn't allowed to speak in LS by Congress,' says Sushma Swaraj
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 39 Indians murdered in Iraq: 'Very unfortunate that I wasn't allowed to speak in LS by Congress,' says Sushma Swaraj

39 Indians murdered in Iraq: 'Very unfortunate that I wasn't allowed to speak in LS by Congress,' says Sushma Swaraj

"Creating ruckus on a subject like this isn't right. Congress party created chaos," she added.

By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 04:23 PM
39 Indians murdered in Iraq: 'Very unfortunate that I wasn't allowed to speak in LS by Congress,' says Sushma Swaraj

External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday she wanted to speak about the death of 39 Indians (abducted by ISIS in Iraq) but she wasn't allowed to speak in LS.

"I wanted to speak about the same inside the Parliament but was not allowed to speak in LS. However, in RS everyone listened," she said.

"Creating ruckus on a subject like this isn't right. Congress party created chaos," she added.




Thirty-nine Indians that went missing in Iraq in 2014 are dead, informed Sushma Swaraj this morning.




The 40 Indian nationals along with around a dozen Bangladeshi workers were employed by a construction company in Baghdad. They were abducted by ISIS in Mosul. The Bangladeshi lot were set free after a brief period for being Muslims.

Sushma said the confirmation of deaths to her ministry was given by Martyrs' Foundation which conducted the DNA tests of the bodies.

[ALSO READ] 39 Indians abducted by ISIS in Iraq are dead, Sushma Swaraj tells Rajya Sabha




For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Telugu compulsorily in all schools in Telangana'

trending now

INDIA
Opposition gears up for showdown on no-confidence motion against ...
WORLD
The Weinstein Company declares bankruptcy
INDIA
VK Sasikala's husband passes away at 75