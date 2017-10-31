33rd death anniversary: Here are 10 less known, forgotten facts about Indira Gandhi







Former PM Manmohan Singh, Former President Pranab Mukherjee & CVP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal this morning. pic.twitter.com/ddlApzQEcM

Here are some less known, forgotten facts about Woman of the Millennium, Indira Gandhi



Her complete name is Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi



It was during her interview that Rabindranath Tagore named her Priyadarshini



India Indira was assassinated by Sikh nationalists in 1984, less than a month before her 67th birthday.



Indira Gandhi, in 1999, was named "Woman of the Millennium" in an online poll organised by the BBC



Indira Gandhi, served in Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's cabinet as Minister of Information and Broadcasting



Reportedly, Indira Gandhi was hailed as Goddess Durga by opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee



In 1979, when Indira Gandhi visited Madurai, some hooligans attacked her



After several futile negotiations, Indira Gandhi ordered the Indian army in June 1984 to enter the Golden Temple (Operation Blue Star) in order to remove Bhindranwale and his supporters from the complex



When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, she was to have been interviewed by the British actor Peter Ustinov, who was filming a documentary for Irish television



After leading India to victory against Pakistan in the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971, Indira Gandhi was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna



Today is the 33rd death anniversary of the only woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, she served as PM from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.On Tuesday morning, former PM Manmohan Singh, Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.