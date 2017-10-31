 33rd death anniversary: Here are 10 less known, forgotten facts about Indira Gandhi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 33rd death anniversary: Here are 10 less known, forgotten facts about Indira Gandhi

33rd death anniversary: Here are 10 less known, forgotten facts about Indira Gandhi

It was during her interview that Rabindranath Tagore named Indira Gandhi, Priyadarshini.

By: || Updated: 31 Oct 2017 10:07 AM
33rd death anniversary: Here are 10 less known, forgotten facts about Indira Gandhi

Image: Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: Today is the 33rd death anniversary of the only woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, she served as PM from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

On Tuesday morning, former PM Manmohan Singh, Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.





Here are some less known, forgotten facts about Woman of the Millennium, Indira Gandhi

  • Her complete name is Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi

  • It was during her interview that Rabindranath Tagore named her Priyadarshini

  • India Indira was assassinated by Sikh nationalists in 1984, less than a month before her 67th birthday.

  • Indira Gandhi, in 1999, was named "Woman of the Millennium" in an online poll organised by the BBC

  • Indira Gandhi, served in Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's cabinet as Minister of Information and Broadcasting

  • Reportedly, Indira Gandhi was hailed as Goddess Durga by opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee AFP PHOTO/File Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee AFP PHOTO/File

  • In 1979, when Indira Gandhi visited Madurai, some hooligans attacked her

  • After several futile negotiations, Indira Gandhi ordered the Indian army in June 1984 to enter the Golden Temple (Operation Blue Star) in order to remove Bhindranwale and his supporters from the complex

  • When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, she was to have been interviewed by the British actor Peter Ustinov, who was filming a documentary for Irish television

    AFP PHOTO/File AFP PHOTO/File

  • After leading India to victory against Pakistan in the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971, Indira Gandhi was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Mandatory Adhaar poses threat to national security: Swamy

trending now

MOVIES
Nawazuddin apologises, withdraws his book
INDIA
BJP set to sweep Himachal Pradesh, may get 39-45 ...
INDIA
Mahatma Gandhi assassination case: SC questions locus of Tushar ...