33rd death anniversary: Here are 10 less known, forgotten facts about Indira Gandhi

On Tuesday morning, former PM Manmohan Singh, Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.
Here are some less known, forgotten facts about Woman of the Millennium, Indira Gandhi
- Her complete name is Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi
- It was during her interview that Rabindranath Tagore named her Priyadarshini
- India Indira was assassinated by Sikh nationalists in 1984, less than a month before her 67th birthday.
- Indira Gandhi, in 1999, was named "Woman of the Millennium" in an online poll organised by the BBC
- Indira Gandhi, served in Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's cabinet as Minister of Information and Broadcasting
- Reportedly, Indira Gandhi was hailed as Goddess Durga by opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee AFP PHOTO/File
- In 1979, when Indira Gandhi visited Madurai, some hooligans attacked her
- After several futile negotiations, Indira Gandhi ordered the Indian army in June 1984 to enter the Golden Temple (Operation Blue Star) in order to remove Bhindranwale and his supporters from the complex
- When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, she was to have been interviewed by the British actor Peter Ustinov, who was filming a documentary for Irish television
AFP PHOTO/File
- After leading India to victory against Pakistan in the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971, Indira Gandhi was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna
First Published: 31 Oct 2017 10:03 AM