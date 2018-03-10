30,000 farmers wearing red caps march towards Mumbai demanding loan waiver

NEW DELHI: Farmers from all parts of Maharashtra wearing red caps with flags in their hands took to the streets and are marching towards Mumbai. The protest is led by more than 30,000 farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha.



#Thane: Visuals from All India Kisan Sabha protest march, over 30,000 farmers, who started from Nashik, are heading to Mumbai, with the demand of a complete loan waiver. The march will reach Mumbai on 12th March. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QU6BiQ1kUe

On 12th March, lakhs of protesters are going to 'gherao' the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

The farmers of the state are demanding a complete waiver of loans bills. As per reports, the farmers will cover 35 km daily, on an average.

In addition to this, farmers also want a cap on the import of farm produce, an increase in import duty to safeguard the interests of the farm sector and the implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.





They claim that all the promises made by the Fadnavis government concerning farmers were not fulfilled. They feel the government has betrayed them on: crop prices, a loan waiver, forest rights.

As the march moves along, more farmers from across Maharashtra – from Marathwada, Raigad, Vidarbha and other districts – are expected to join and the numbers are likely to multiply by the time the farmers reaches Mumbai, 170 km from its starting point.