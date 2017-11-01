30 lakh youths unemployed in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Here are important excerpts from Rahul Gandhi's rally
- 30 lakh youth unemployed in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
- In India, only 450 people get employment in a day: Rahul Gandhi
- Govt giving benefits to 10 industrialists: Rahul Gandhi
- In Gujarat 90% of colleges are in the hands of big industrialists, poor cannot afford because of the high fees: Rahul Gandhi in Bharuch
- There is a water crisis in entire Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
- Farmer is crying in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
By addressing rally in Bharuch, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, kicked off his party's three-day campaign for south Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi would visit several villages and towns in tribal-dominated south Gujarat from November 1 to 3 as part of the Congress's 'Navsararjan Gujarat Yatra'.
The yatra will culminate in Surat on Friday.
Gujarat Assembly Polls:
Gujarat will go to polls for 182 seats in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up December 18.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 01 Nov 2017 12:32 PM