30 lakh youths unemployed in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Here are important excerpts from Rahul Gandhi's rally



30 lakh youth unemployed in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi



In India, only 450 people get employment in a day: Rahul Gandhi



Govt giving benefits to 10 industrialists: Rahul Gandhi



In Gujarat 90% of colleges are in the hands of big industrialists, poor cannot afford because of the high fees: Rahul Gandhi in Bharuch



There is a water crisis in entire Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi



Farmer is crying in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi



Gujarat Assembly Polls:

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, held a public rally in Gujarat's Bharuch in which he attacked presently ruling BJP government in the state.By addressing rally in Bharuch, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, kicked off his party's three-day campaign for south Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi would visit several villages and towns in tribal-dominated south Gujarat from November 1 to 3 as part of the Congress's 'Navsararjan Gujarat Yatra'.The yatra will culminate in Surat on Friday.Gujarat will go to polls for 182 seats in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up December 18.