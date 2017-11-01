 30 lakh youths unemployed in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
In Gujarat 90% of colleges are in the hands of big industrialists, poor cannot afford because of the high fees: Rahul Gandhi in Bharuch

By: || Updated: 01 Nov 2017 12:32 PM
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Bharuch, Gujarat, on Wednesday, 1 November, 2017. (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, held a public rally in Gujarat's Bharuch in which he attacked presently ruling BJP government in the state.

Here are important excerpts from Rahul Gandhi's rally

  • 30 lakh youth unemployed in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

  • In India, only 450 people get employment in a day: Rahul Gandhi

  • Govt giving benefits to 10 industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

  • In Gujarat 90% of colleges are in the hands of big industrialists, poor cannot afford because of the high fees: Rahul Gandhi in Bharuch

  • There is a water crisis in entire Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

  • Farmer is crying in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi


By addressing rally in Bharuch, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, kicked off his party's three-day campaign for south Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi would visit several villages and towns in tribal-dominated south Gujarat from November 1 to 3 as part of the Congress's 'Navsararjan Gujarat Yatra'.

The yatra will culminate in Surat on Friday.

Gujarat Assembly Polls:

Gujarat will go to polls for 182 seats in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up December 18.

First Published:
Next Story Terrorists arrested in Bhopal have links with BJP: Ahmed Patel

