Rajasthan: 3 Minors Found Hanging From Tree In Village, Cops Say Suicide

The incident happened in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday morning.

By: | Updated: 16 Apr 2018 04:19 PM
3 minors found hanging from tree in Rajasthan village

SUICIDE REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/ FILE

BARMER: A shocking incident was reported from Rajasthan where bodies of 3 minors were found hanging from a tree under Binjrad Police Station



The incident happened in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday morning where the body of two girls and a boy were found by the villagers. Both the girls were cousin sisters, the police said adding the boy belonged to a minority community.

The police say that this could be the result of a suicide pact. The family members of the deceased claim that it was murder.

The bodies of all three have been handed to the families after the post-mortem was conducted.

First Published: 16 Apr 2018 04:10 PM
