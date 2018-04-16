Rajasthan: 3 Minors Found Hanging From Tree In Village, Cops Say Suicide



Bodies of three minors-two girls and one boy found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer. Police begin the investigation. Kin of the girls have alleged that the minors have been murdered pic.twitter.com/HL2Vmk5ziM

— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018

: A shocking incident was reported from Rajasthan where bodies of 3 minors were found hanging from a tree under Binjrad Police StationThe incident happened in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday morning where the body of two girls and a boy were found by the villagers. Both the girls were cousin sisters, the police said adding the boy belonged to a minority community.The police say that this could be the result of a suicide pact. The family members of the deceased claim that it was murder.The bodies of all three have been handed to the families after the post-mortem was conducted.