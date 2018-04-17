3 arrested for tampering BARC ratings in Gwalior

Considering the seriousness of the matter, a detailed investigation has been undertaken by the authorities.



Those involved in this scam had installed TRP (Television Rating Point) meters in a number of households and offered them monetary inducements to only watch a particular Hindi news channel. The motive behind it was to enhance the TRP ratings of the channel through fraudulent means.



Hansa Research Private Limited, the market research firm which has undertaken the task of installing these meters to fetch viewership data from Indian television homes learned about the fraud and reported it to a police station in Madhavganj, Gwalior. Following the complaint, it found out the name of the company which resorts to such activities in enhancing TRPs by allegedly offering Rs 500/- per household.



Hansa Research Private Limited is one of the partners that the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has signed up with to take care of the different processes involved in audience measurement.



The name of the channel is not being revealed as the matter is still under investigation. It may also be noted that the particulars/data regarding the households where the meters are installed is confidential and not revealed to anyone.



When enquired about the scam, BARC India Spokesperson said, “BARC India is committed to a measurement system that is fair, transparent and free of any influences and malpractices. We have deployed cutting-edge technology to detect panel infiltration, and follow up with on-ground vigilance/investigations”.



“Since day one, we have been approaching law enforcement officials for their support in controlling this menace. We are encouraged by the fact that due to our sustained campaign and complaints, police are now taking action, and arresting those involved in this illegal activity”. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Gwalior (MP): A case has been registered against seven people out of whom three have been arrested for illegally manipulating TRP ratings in Madhya Pradesh in favour of a particular Hindi TV news channel.