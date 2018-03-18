 3 AIIMS doctors enroute to Agra killed in accident on Yamuna Expressway
Three doctors died on the spot and four others were rushed to a private hospital here.

Image: ANI

Mathura:  In an early morning road mishap on the Yamuna Expressway , three AIIMS doctors were killed and four others of the same institute were injured near here, police said. Of the three doctors killed two were women.

The seven doctors were travelling to Agra from Delhi in an SUV which rammed into a canter around 2.30 AM, they said.

While three doctors died on the spot, the four others were rushed to a private hospital here. They were then referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

The speeding SUV rammed the canter and partially entered into it, he said, adding three of them succumbed to injuries on the accident spot, while four injured doctors were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid.

The deceased have been identified as lady doctors Dr Yashprit (25) and Dr Hembala (about 25), and Dr Harshad (35) .

According to Shukla, Dr Jitendra, Dr Mahesh, Dr Abhinav and lady doctor Dr Catherine were later rushed to the AIIMS.

The SP said immediate help was provided as the information reached the police through dial 100.

The canter driver abandoned his vehicle and fled, the police officer said.

