2G verdict likely to rock parliament as Congress demands apology from BJP

The party had yesterday sought an apology from Bharatiya Janta Party and former CAG Vinod Rai in the case. Congress claimed that they had to suffer because of BJP’s ‘false’ accusations.BJP on the other hand had clearly refused to apologize and in fact, are all set to approach the High Court in the case.The AAP on the other hand questioned the CBI's investigation in the 2G spectrum case after a special court acquitted all the accused, asking whether the agency "messed up" the case "intentionally".AAP leaders alleged that the CBI did not submit any evidence before the court because of which all the accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, were cleared of the charges.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "2G scam is one of the biggest scams. It rocked the country n was one of the reasons for UPA's downfall. Today everyone goes scot free. Did CBI mess up the case? Intentionally? People need answers (sic)."Party leader Ashutosh alleged that the CBI works directly under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was under its direction that the agency saved the accused.Minutes after Patiala House Court declared its verdict on the matter, Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal spoke and justified his zero loss theory saying, “The ones who questioned me over the same must apologise”.He further said “I don’t talk without thinking like BJP”.