2G scam verdict: Congress' Randeep Surjewala calls FM Arun Jaitley 'king of liars'

Speaking to reporters post Special CBI court clearing names of DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi in the alleged 2G scam, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala said the BJP did not let the Parliament and constitutional institutions to function for three years. They maligned the country’s name only to seize power. They are the doing the same by alleging that Congress leaders colluded with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.”
He said Congress launched an investigation into the alleged scam unlike BJP which is today mired in three major scams disclosed by the CAG.
For 3 years the #BJP did not let the government,constitutional institutions function, @arunjaitley is the king of 'liars'.The #2Gverdict has shown the mirror to BJP.Under Modiji's nose 20k crore GSPC scam took place,will he sack @ChouhanShivraj for Vyapam scam?:@rssurjewala, Cong
Surjewala said the country expects Modi and Jaitley to face the truth for the conspiracy they hatched along with former CAG chief Vinod Rai and both need to apologize to the nation.”Arun Jaitley is the king of liars.”
The 2G scam was among the major corruption scandals that came to light during the second term of the UPA government headed by Dr Manmohan Singh.
The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the exchequer.
First Published: 21 Dec 2017 01:58 PM