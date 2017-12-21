 2G scam verdict: 'ED will appeal against the special court order on 2G spectrum allocation'
  2G scam verdict: 'ED will appeal against the special court order on 2G spectrum allocation'

Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case.

By: || Updated: 21 Dec 2017 01:24 PM
Former Telecom Minister A Raja (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Special Court judgement in 2G spectrum allocation case a "historic verdict", said DMK leader M K Stalin on 2G scam verdict.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) will appeal against the special court verdict on 2G spectrum allocation, PTI said citing sources.




Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court
in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Fifteen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.

Others acquitted in the case are former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

Directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and Bollywood producer Karim Morani are also acquitted in the case.

Besides them, three telecom firms -- Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL), Reliance Telecom Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd -- were also accused and acquitted in the case.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini pronounced the judgement in the 2G scam which had rocked the UPA government.

In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

All the accused facing trial in these cases had denied allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED.

