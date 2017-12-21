2G Case Verdict: 'Don't consider this as character certificate' FM Jaitley tells Congress

New Delhi: Few minutes after Patiala House court acquitted A Raja and former DMK MP Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case, prompting Congress to seek apology from Bharatiya Janta Party and former CAG Vinod Rai; Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley addressed a press conference to clear the air on the same.Hitting back at Congress FM Jaitley alleged, “Spectrum was being allocated by Congress in 2008 at the prices decided in 2001”Jaitley further questioned the Patiala house court verdict by accusing Congress of changing first come first serve policy which is usually used for spectrum allocation to first come, first pay. “First come first policy was changed and converted to first come first pay policy” Jaitley said.FM further alleged that “And some favorites had already been told and the information was already leaked to them, so they had got bank drafts made before hand”.In February 2008, Supreme Court upheld this and challenged the policy. This was a corrupt policy already upheld by SC in February 2012.“Every policy was quashed by SC as unfair and Govt was directed to make a fresh policy” FM added.The order on the other hand has been highly welcomed by the Congress, who has sought apology from BJP and Vinod Rai for defaming Congress and leveling false charges against them.Claiming that his theory of ‘Zero Loss’ was correct, Sibal said “We think before we talk unlike Bharatiya Janta Party, which keeps vote bank before nation”.